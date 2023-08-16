Small earthquake off St Kitts and Nevis Loop Barbados

A 3.5 magnitude earthquake was recorded in North Caribbean waters off St Kitts and Nevis today, Thursday, August 17, 2023.

Full details below:

UWI, SRC – Automatic Earthquake Location

DATE AND TIME: 2023-08-17 05:49 am (Local Time)

MAGNITUDE: 3.5

LOCATION:

Latitude: 17.54N Longitude: 62.46W

Depth: 83 km

NEARBY CITIES:

Basseterre, Saint Kitts and Nevis, 40 km, NE Saint John’s, Antigua and Barbuda, 82 km, NW Brades, Montserrat, 87 km, NNW

*distance and direction to epicenter

Reminder: As of June 12, this year, the University of the West Indies Seismic Research Centre took the decision to report these smaller events as well. “Please note that we’ve changed the threshold for alerts to 3.5 so there will be more events posted. This does not mean there has been an increase in activity but a reminder that we live in an active seismic and events of any magnitude can occur at any time.”