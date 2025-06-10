Small Craft Warning issued for Barbados

The Barbados Meteorological Services (BMS) has upgraded its Small Craft Advisory to a Small Craft Warning.

This comes as strong winds are causing hazardous, choppy sea conditions across the island’s marine space.

These conditions are expected to persist throughout today and into tonight. The increase in wind speeds is generating significant chop, prompting the upgraded warning.

An Atlantic high-pressure system is currently driving sustained winds of 25 to 33 knots across Barbados and the wider eastern Caribbean waters. These elevated wind speeds are leading to a notable deterioration in sea conditions.

Open water swells are reaching between 2.0 and 3.0 meters. While winds are expected to remain in this range today, swell heights are forecast to gradually decrease towards the end of the week, settling at around 2.5 meters.

Small craft operators and beachgoers should prepare for the possibility of large open water swells. These can be hazardous to some vessels, and the operation of smaller craft may become difficult at times. There is a potential for injury or even loss of life.

For those planning to enter the water, it is highly recommended to use beaches where on-duty lifeguards are present. Small craft operators are urged to strictly follow the advice provided by relevant agencies.

A Small Craft Warning is issued when sustained winds of 25 to 33 knots, and/or sea swells greater than 3 meters (greater than 10 feet), and/or reduced visibility (less than 5 km) are affecting or forecast to affect the marine area within the next 36 hours.

This Small Craft Warning was issued at 12:00 PM today and will be updated at 6:00 PM today, or sooner if conditions warrant. (BMS)