Small craft operators and swimmers cautioned Loop Barbados

A small craft advisory is in effect for Barbados for above normal swells.

According to the Barbados Meteorological Services, high wind speeds across the central Atlantic are expected to cause a deterioration in sea conditions, particularly across the eastern coast of Barbados from Monday, November 21 until Wednesday, November 23.

Swell heights are expected to be moderate to rough in open water with swells ranging from 2.0m to 3.0m (7 to 10 ft).

All marine craft operators and beachgoers should note the following possibilities along the coast and near shore of this zone, due to the imminent marine threat.

Large open water swells can be hazardous to some vessels.Operation of smaller vessels can be difficult at times due to large swells.

This alert will be updated at 6 pm on Sunday, November 20.