Small Craft and High Surf Warning in effect for Barbados

The Barbados Meteorological Services (BMS) is forecasting the tropical wave of interest in the central Atlantic currently being monitored, to bring hazardous sea conditions across the marine area of Barbados from the evening of Sunday, June 30, 2024.

Model guidance suggests swell heights will peak near 3 to 4 meters (10 to 13 feet) around the coastlines of Barbados creating a very unsafe marine environment.

Therefore, the Barbados Meteorological Services has issued a Small Craft and High Surf Warning.

The warning was issued today, Friday, June 28, 2024 at 11:53am.

****Hazard Info****

Possible Impacts

Due to the nature of the system, large open water swells can be hazardous to some vessels. whilst frequent overtopping of waves onto

property and roads in very close proximity to the shoreline can be expected. Some beach erosion is also inevitable with these above average swell heights.

What you should do

Marine users are encouraged to monitor the BMS, DEM and GIS websites and their respective social media pages along with the local media networks for further updates. Additionally, advice and warnings provided by the National Conservation Commission and Barbados Fisheries Division should be followed.

General Information

A small-craft warning is issued when sustained winds of 25 to 33 knots and/or sea swells greater than 3 meters (greater than 10 feet) and/or reduced visibility (less than 5 km) are affecting or forecast to affect the marine area within the next 36 hours.

A high-surf warning is issued when breaking wave action results or is forecast to result in an especially heightened threat to life and property within the surf zone during the next 36 hours.

This Small Craft and High Surf Warning is valid from 12 noon today, Friday, June 28, 2024 and will be updated at 2:00pm tomorrow, Saturday, June 29, 2024 or sooner if conditions warrant.

For more information specific to your area, persons are encouraged to visit https://www.barbadosweather.org/marineBarResp.php, their social media pages, call the hotline at 976-2376, or the office at 535-0022.