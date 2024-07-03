Small Craft and High Surf Advisory issued

A tropical wave will be affecting the island on Wednesday, July, 3, 2024, and is expected to generate above-normal sea swells of 2.0m to 3.0m in coastal and open water.

Choppy sea conditions along the coastlines of Barbados and in open water are expected tomorrow. Therefore, the Barbados Meteorological Services (BMS) has issued a Small Craft and High Surf Advisory.

Sea conditions are expected to deteriorate from tonight and peak tomorrow during the passage of the tropical wave.

The BMS told the public to be prepared for the possibility of overtopping of waves onto property and roads in very close proximity to the shoreline.

Large open water swells could be hazardous to some vessels, and operation of smaller vessels could be difficult at times due to large swells.

Marine users are encouraged to monitor the BMS, DEM and GIS websites and their respective social media pages along with the local media networks for further information on what to do.

A small craft advisory is usally issued when sustained winds of 20 to 25 knots and/or sea swells of 2.5 to 3.0 meters (8 to 10 feet) and/or visibility (less than 10km but greater than 5 km) are affecting or forecast to affect the marine area within the next 48 hours.

A high surf advisory is issued when breaking wave action poses a threat or is forecast to pose a threat to life and property within the surf zone within the next 48 hours.

This advisory was issued at 11am today Tuesday, July, 2, 2024, and will be terminated at 6am Thursday, July, 4, 2024, or sooner if conditions warrant.