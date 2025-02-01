Small Craft and High Surf Advisory issued for Barbados

The Barbados Meteorological Services (BMS) has issued a Small Craft Advisory for the island, as moderate to rough seas are expected to persist through early next week.

This advisory was prompted by sustained strong wind speeds from the Atlantic high-pressure system, which continues to agitate sea conditions. Data from NOAA buoys east of the island chain indicate that swell heights in open waters currently range between 2.0 to 3.0 metres.

Small craft operators and beach goers should be cautious as large open-water swells may pose risks, including hazardous conditions for some vessels. The operation of smaller boats may become difficult at times, with the potential for injury or loss of life.

Beach goers are advised to use beaches where lifeguards are on duty.

Marine users are encouraged to follow updates from the BMS, the Department of Emergency Management (DEM), and the Government Information Service (GIS) through their websites and social media channels.

This small craft advisory was updated at noon on Saturday, February 1 and will be reviewed at 6 p.m. on Monday, February 3 or sooner if conditions warrant.