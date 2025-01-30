Small Craft and High Surf Advisory issued for Barbados

The Barbados Meteorological Services (BMS) has issued a Small Craft and High Surf Advisory as moderate to rough swell heights are expected in open water today, Thursday..

After a brief improvement tonight, swell heights are projected to increase again on Friday night, January 31, and persist into next week. Swells are forecasted to range between 2.5 and 3.0 meters during this period.

Marine users and beachgoers are warned to prepare for hazardous conditions, including large open water swells that may make small vessel operation difficult and potentially dangerous. There is also the risk of injury or loss of life due to rough sea conditions.

The BMS encourages beach users to choose locations with on-duty lifeguards and secure objects on the beachfront that could be swept away by wave action. Small craft operators are urged to exercise extreme caution.

This advisory will be updated at noon on Saturday, February 1, 2025, or sooner if conditions change.