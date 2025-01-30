Trump looks to remake America with sweeping second act Learn a trade, PM advises Vybz Kartel to know visa fate Friday Israeli forces kill 22 southern Lebanese civilians returning home Bradshaw: Gun violence increasing number of disabled Ex-US Senator Bob Menendez jailed for 11 years for bribery
Small Craft and High Surf Advisory issued for Barbados

30 January 2025
This content originally appeared on Barbados Nation News.

The Barbados Meteorological Services (BMS) has issued a Small Craft and High Surf Advisory as moderate to rough swell heights are expected in open water today, Thursday..

After a brief improvement tonight, swell heights are projected to increase again on Friday night, January 31, and persist into next week. Swells are forecasted to range between 2.5 and 3.0 meters during this period.

Marine users and beachgoers are warned to prepare for hazardous conditions, including large open water swells that may make small vessel operation difficult and potentially dangerous. There is also the risk of injury or loss of life due to rough sea conditions.

The BMS encourages beach users to choose locations with on-duty lifeguards and secure objects on the beachfront that could be swept away by wave action. Small craft operators are urged to exercise extreme caution.

This advisory will be updated at noon on Saturday, February 1, 2025, or sooner if conditions change.

