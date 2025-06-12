Marine users around Barbados are being urged to exercise caution today as a Small Craft Advisory remains in effect due to above-normal sea swells and moderate wind conditions.

According to the Barbados Meteorological Services (BMS), rough seas and moderate wind speeds will continue to affect the island’s marine area throughout Thursday, June 12, 2025. Swells are expected to range between 2.0 to 3.0 metres (6 to 10 feet), generated by the Atlantic High-pressure System which is also bringing sustained winds between 20 to 25 knots.

While the High Wind Advisory was officially discontinued at 6:30 a.m. Thursday, after the threat of strong winds diminished, the Met Office confirmed that moderate winds and gusts remain in play.

“Large open water swells can be hazardous to some vessels, and operation of smaller crafts may be difficult at times,” the advisory noted.

Conditions are expected to gradually ease after today, with both swell heights and wind speeds forecast to decrease.

The Small Craft Advisory, initially issued at 6 a.m., will be updated or terminated by 6 p.m., or sooner if conditions warrant. (BMS)