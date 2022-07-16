Small craft Advisory issued by Met Office | Loop Barbados

The Barbados Meteorological Service has issued a small craft advisory for above normal swell heights from 6am to 6pm today.

The alert message however states that the termination of the advisory is dependent on if conditions persist or stop.

In this case, a small-craft advisory is issued when sustained winds of 20 to 25 knots and sea swells of 2.5 to 3.0 metres (8 to 10 feet) are affecting or forecast to affect the marine area within the next 36 hours.

Hazard Info

Winds associated with the tropical wave forecast to affect the island on Saturday are now expected to peak near 25 knots, in light of this, the Small Craft Warning and High Surf Advisory has been downgraded to a Small Craft Advisory.

Nonetheless, seas along the eastern and southern coasts will gradually deteriorate becoming moderate to rough in open water with swells ranging from 2.0 to 3.0 metres.

Swells are forecast to reach peak heights during the day Saturday and gradually improve throughout the night.

Key Messages

All marine craft operators and beachgoers should note the following possibilities along the eastern and southern coasts:

Large open water swells can be hazardous to some vessels.

Operation of smaller vessels can be difficult at times due to large swell