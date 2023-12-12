Small craft advisory is in effect for above normal swells Loop Barbados

Barbados will be under a small craft advisory for the next three days.

The Barbados Meteorological Services reports that northerly swells generated by a low-pressure system in the central northern Atlantic will be affecting the region from Wednesday, December 13 through Friday, December 15.

As a result, seas are anticipated to be moderate in open water with northerly swells ranging from 2.5 to 3.0 meters ( 5 to 8 ft ) mainly along the northern and northeastern coastlines with a peak in swell heights occurring throughout Thursday, December 14.

Small craft operators and beachgoers should be prepared for the following possibilities mainly along the northern and northeastern coastlines:-.

Operation of smaller vessels can be difficult at times due to large swells.Expect frequent overtopping of waves onto property and roads in very close proximity to the shoreline.Some beach erosion is inevitable with most or all beaches submerged completely.Possible loss of life or injury.