Small Craft Advisory in effect till September 22 initially Loop Barbados

Sea conditions are expected to deteriorate over the next couple of days as the next nearest tropical wave approaches the island this week.

More specifically, as the tropical wave currently along 54W passes south of the island throughout the day on Wednesday, September 21, 2022, sea conditions mainly along the south and west coasts are expected to deteriorate becoming moderate to rough in open water with swells ranging from 2.0 to 3.0 meters ( 7ft to 10 ft ).

As such, the Barbados Meteorological Services has issued two advisories – Small Craft Advisory and High Surf Advisory.

This alert message is valid from noon today, Tuesday, September 20, 2022, and will be terminated at 6 am Thursday, September 22, 2022, or sooner if conditions warrant.

This small-craft advisory is issued for sustained winds of 20 to 25 knots and sea swells of 2.5 to 3.0 metres (8 to 10 feet) that are affecting or forecast to affect the marine area within the next 36 hours. It is in effect for above-normal swell heights in this area.

A High Surf Advisory is issued when breaking wave action poses or is forecast to pose a threat to life and property within the surf zone during the next 36 hours.

Advice:

All marine craft operators and beachgoers should note the following possibilities along the south and west coasts due to the imminent or already occurring marine threat:

– Large open water swells can be hazardous to some vessels.

– Operation of smaller vessels can be difficult at times due to large swells.