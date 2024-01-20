Small craft advisory in effect for Barbados Loop Barbados

A small craft advisory is in effect for Barbados

Barbados Meteorological Services (BMS) reports that the combination of a strong Atlantic high-pressure system and a low-pressure system in the northern Atlantic is forecast to tighten the pressure gradient over the next few days.

Model guidance suggests sustained surface wind speeds from 20 to 25 knots are possible from Monday 22nd January, 2024 with winds speeds expected to increase after that.

Additionally, swell heights above 3.0 meters in open water are possible from Wednesday 24th January, 2024, and may result in the issuance of a SMALL CRAFT WARNING AND HIGH- SURF ADVISORY.

Small craft operators should be prepared for the following possibilities in the open water:

Possible tumbling and rolling of unsecured objects.Large open water swells can be hazardous to some vessels.Operation of smaller vessels can be difficult at times due to large swells.A small craft warning and high surf advisory may be issued in a few days.