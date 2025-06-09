Traffic delays West Indies arrival and start of final ODI at The Oval Matthews nominated for several awards Health officials clear the air on scabies outbreak Bill Gates to give most of his $200bn fortune to Africa Bus service resumes from Oistins Improved regulation can attract global entities, says Cummins
Local News

Small craft advisory for Barbados as winds push swell heights

09 June 2025
The Barbados Meteorological Services (BMS) issued a small craft advisory for the island from 2 p.m. today through noon Wednesday.

The Atlantic high pressure system is currently generating winds of 20 to 25 knots across Barbados and the eastern Caribbean causing sea conditions to deteriorate, resulting in hazardous conditions for small craft

Additionally, choppy sea conditions are expected to begin tonight, June 9 and persist over the next few days.

These wind speeds will result in swells of two to three metres, which are expected to decrease towards the end of the week in the region of 2.5m.

Small craft operators and beachgoers should be prepared for the possibility of large open water swells, which can be hazardous to some vessels.

Beachgoers are advised to use beaches with on-duty lifeguards, while marine users are encouraged to monitor these conditions at the BMS, Department of Emergency Management etc. and their respective social media pages, along with the local media networks, for further information.

The bulletin may be updated sooner, if conditions warrant.

A small-craft advisory is issued, in this case, when sustained winds of 20 to 25 knots and sea swells of 2.5 to 3.0 metres (8 to 10 feet) are affecting or forecast to affect the marine area within the next 36 hours.  (PR/SAT)

