Small businesses to save big on energy with Energy Smart Fund | Loop Barbados

Small and medium sized business owners will have the opportunity to gain big savings on energy with the Energy Smart Fund.

The second phase of the project, which was first launched in 2011, is now open to micro, small and medium enterprises across sectors, with a sum of US $13 million on hand for investment. The US $13.1 million investment is made of US $6.7 million loan from the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB) and US $6.4 million grant resources from the European Union (EU).

With the aim to reduce the dependency on fossil fuels, the initiative seeks to provide funding and technical support for renewable energy and energy efficiency projects to eligible businesses.

Speaking at the press launch held at the Lloyd Erskine Sandiford Centre on Tuesday, deputy permanent secretary of the Ministry of Energy and Business, Debra Dowridge highlighted that this was another step towards Barbados achieving its 2030 goal to be energy independent.

Dowridge underscored that amid the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, supply chain disruptions and the Russia-Ukraine war, oil imports have spiked as well as the cost of living. She noted that oil imports account for over 20 per cent of the total imports of goods in Barbados, and revealed that in up to 2019, Barbados spent $728.1 million on imported oil products.

“As we are all aware, electricity cost is a major concern for the private sector and this is particularly so for small and micro enterprises which have their own unique challenges in accessing resources.

Thus, any energy savings that could result in a lower electricity bill would ultimately promote a more competitive cost structure for this sub-sector and can make a huge difference to their bottom line,” Dowridge remarked.

She added: “Dollars saved through energy efficiency and renewable energy interventions can directly improve a business’ viability and enable it to become more competitive in today’s market. Energy efficiency, coupled with alternative energy solutions will augur well for businesses, consumers and the entire country.”

The alternative energy technologies which can be accessed will include energy efficient lighting such as LEDs, occupancy sensors, inverter air conditioning, efficient appliances and equipment, power monitors and energy management systems, electric mobility projects such as electric vehicles, buses and bicycles.

The Energy Smart Fund is also encouraging an uptake in solar photovoltaics, solar water heaters and small wind systems.

Provisions have also been to financially supplement businesses who need assistance in their retrofitting.

“Fund-Access is on board to ensure that small and micro businesses such as hair salons, barber shops, minimarts and variety shops have equal access to benefit from the Fund. Additionally, this financing can now be used for businesses to change out their existing internal combustion engine (ICE) fleets in favour of a more sustainable electric vehicle fleet.

Notwithstanding that all types of businesses are eligible to apply to the Energy Smart Fund, focus will be given to ensuring that the tourism sector and SMEs [small and medium enterprises] can operate in the renewable and energy efficient space. Consequently, small businesses can access funding up to US$75, 000 from Fund-Access and up to US $1 million dollars from the Enterprise Growth Fund Limited for investment loans,” the deputy permanent secretary revealed.

Luis Maria, EU Head of Cooperation, reiterating that the public sectors and businesses from all sectors stand to benefit from Energy Smart Fund.

“The Smart Fund 2 programme will tackle the energy efficiency issues among other things, involving private sector and e-mobility with financial support for small and medium enterprises as well as to the public sector to encourage energy efficiency measures, use of renewable energy and electric vehicles. This is another solid step in the right director as the country aims to reduce its dependence on fossil fuels,” said Maria.