Small Business Saturday: Stop Harassin’ We empowering women | Loop Barbados

On a daily basis, women experience harassment, “ppsstt, baby and sexy are heard repeatedly. Harassment, which is defiling and derogatory comes in many forms, and whether intentional or not, it certainly does more than make women uncomfortable.

The cat-calling that women endure can also cause anxiety, induce stress and hinder productivity. This is a growing international issue that many people, agencies and organisations are calling attention to because the verbal and physical gestures, whistles and attention-seeking sounds need to stop!

Shari Straker, owner of Stop Harassin’ We understands this issue all too well, and it has served as her motivation to start this t-shirt brand. In August of 2021, Straker decided to start this business for herself. “I am an introvert who suffers from anxiety and dealing with catcalling and harassment on the streets has always been extremely difficult for me. Sometimes, it causes me not to leave home or travel a particular route,” Straker explained.

As a result, she wanted to have a shirt that would express how she felt about it all. Then Straker thought of all of the other women out there like herself that might benefit from these shirts. She wanted to help by providing a voice for women throughout the country. By selling trendy shirts to bring awareness of the harassment that women face in Barbados daily.

It is not surprising that this small business excelled even though it was started in the middle of a pandemic. Stop Harassin’ We addresses a critical and unfortunately common issue that too many women can relate to. So, having a shirt that lets people know that you don’t approve of their advances can make a world of difference. It gives women who are reserved, shy or introverted an opportunity to express how they truly feel.

Shari Straker, owner of clothing brad, Stop Harassin’ We

This exemplary clothing brand is supplying a need many people may not have known existed. Through her apparel, Straker is helping to solve a global issue with a unique approach. Currently, her business is the only one within Barbados that supplies these types of shirts. They provide a fun and trendy outlet for women and men to express their discontent with the culture of harassment in Barbados.

So far, those who have seen the shirts do take the message seriously. “But for those who would prefer to think of it as only a joke, what I will say is that while the shirts are meant to be fun and trendy, the numerous messages that I receive from women who experience harassment daily and men who witness the harassment, really speaks to the gravity of the issue. It has been so ingrained into us that it has become a part of our culture and it’s time that we recognise it for what it is. Harassment is no joke,” Straker stated.

Currently, Stop Harassin’ only offers t-Shirts with the three slogans.

“Psst Ya Murr”

“Yes I Smile, Just not for you”

“I Ain’t Ya… (sexy friend, baby girl, redz, etc) Leff Muh lone”

There are plans to expand into other pieces of clothing, including different types of shirts, such as vests, crop tops, sweaters and hats. “Our customers really like the “Psst: Ya Murr” T-shirt in Black, though some persons find that shirt a bit too harsh, so, the “Yes I Smile, Just not for you” design is the runner up bestseller.”

Another group that faces harassment, abuse, bullying and a myriad of challenges is children. Straker has given consideration to producing items for them sometime in the future.

Support the fight against harassment, and let’s end this uncouth and unacceptable culture. Reach out to the Stop Harassin’ We team at [email protected] or 1 (246) 282-6419.