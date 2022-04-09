Small Business Saturday: Joys of cooking explored at Accent Kitchen | Loop Barbados

Cooking is a life skill that we all should have, as it comes in handy on many occasions, where for fun times, to take care of loved ones or generate an income.

Melanie Trotman, founder of Accent Kitchen is helping so many men, women and children of Barbados to learn the art of cooking.

Although Accent Kitchen has only been around since 2018, this small business is sending off delicious aromas, intriguing students and making a name for itself. On the local level, Accent Kitchen offers a variety of baking and cooking courses and one-time classes for adults, teens and YES – the little ones, ages three and up.

The Accent Kitchen has three top classes to its apron:

Sip and Cook classes are only offered to adults. They allow for the preparation of various meals such as Sushi, Stuffed Chicken Breast, and their most popular dish – Pasta Making. In the pasta making class, adults (couples, friends, or relatives) learn how to make pasta from scratch and YES you guessed it, all the while sipping on a glass of wine of their choice. How cool is that? Doughnut making is the second most popular class. This class caters to adults, teens and children. They are taught the fine art of how to make and decorate delicious doughnuts from scratch. Samosas Making Class garners its popularity, particularly because of its newly introduced vegetables and chicken samosas. In this class, students learn the proper technique of how to make samosa skins, assemble them and prepare the filling.

They also offer other classes where you can learn cake, pastry and bread making, cake decorating and basic cooking.

Accent Kitchen’s doughnut making and cake making classes are highly requested by families looking to do a fun activity.

“These classes have been pivotal for mature adults who did not get this opportunity in school. Now, they have learned a skill,” expressed Trotman.

Also, if you are an island visitor, you too can learn to cook the Barbadian way. On your next visit, be sure to reserve time to attend the Accent Kitchen Visitor’s Cooking classes. You not only get to experience the local cuisine, such as saltfish and bakes, roti, macaroni pie and pudding souse, you also get to take them home.

“Like many countries, the pandemic has caused much hardship in Barbados, so this is Accent Kitchen’s innovative way of helping to boost the tourism industry,” Trotman shared.

Accent Kitchen brings the unique value of closeness to families learning, sharing and having fun in the same space. It’s no secret that the pandemic caused many to become mentally stressed; however, Accent Kitchen is a breath of fresh air that reminds us that we are humans.

To make the experience even better, this brand forges strong relationships with customers inside and outside of the kitchen. Therefore it’s not strange for them to hear from students who are proud of having sold their first cake or the cheesecake that their families gobbled, even 11-Plus results and school graduations.

The Accent Kitchen also has an exceptional way of helping individuals, couples, friends and families to learn and grow outside of conventional activities. They strongly believe that learning to cook and bake helps to boost confidence, and causes their students to become more independent.

Trotman hopes to aid in nation-building as she diligently builds and develops entrepreneurs. Her focus is to teach “best practices” and the correct protocols for having a business to every student who passes through their classes.

The Accent Kitchen is conscious of its social corporate responsibility. Consequently, not only do they push entrepreneurship and creativity, but they give back to the community. They have hosted a Charity Christmas Workshop for the children and have also fed the homeless.

Trotman intends to continue giving back in meaningful ways.

“Our five-year goal is to obtain a large international market share, expand classes and courses and have them accredited,” explained Trotman.

This is a goal that you can become part of. Why not get cooking with Trotman today?

Phone: 2468457902

Email: [email protected]

Social media: accentkitchen Website: www.theaccentkitchen.com