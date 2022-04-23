Small Business Saturday: Decor Plus guarantees unique experiences | Loop Barbados

Who doesn’t love a beautifully designed and neatly made handcrafted product?

Whether it be something wearable or decorative, we all enjoy that earthen feeling attached to owning something made by hand. Decor Plus and Metal Works offers that sensation and more to its customer base within Barbados and internationally.

In 2018, a business-minded young woman came to the realisation that she preferred to be an entrepreneur rather than an employee. As such, she decided to embark on a journey to showcase her creative skills while earning a living and answering a demand for beautiful hand-painted pieces, including face masks, bags, throw cushions covers, wall hangings and other personalised items. The metal aspect of the business produces customised gates and more.

Decor Plus and Metal Works has an extensive catalogue.

Inspired by whatever the earth has to offer, an indigenous way of life and a passion for uniqueness, Jacqueline White founded Decor Plus and Metal Works, a registered business specialising in making handcrafted pieces along with welding and fabrication. Along with her significant other, they operate this small business out of Barbados.

It hasn’t always been an easy journey, but the duo is determined to push their business to the next level. Even more so since Decor Plus and Metal Works holds significant meaning to White as a reminder of her sister’s life.

“We registered the business on the 17th of July, which is a symbolic date. It is the birthday of my beloved sister who passed away in 2015 from cancer,” shared White.

Even throughout the pandemic, the business has managed quite well, and this may be attributed to their professionalism, expertise, creativity and efficiency in getting the jobs done right.

“This has been our most lucrative year, so far and we’ve also received the opportunity to make some inroads and connections,” White stated.

We can only assume that Decor Plus and Metal Works’ success is based on the dedication that we have observed the team bringing into their craft. Their efforts have landed them with several products craved by clients. However, to date, their best seller falls within the metal works aspect, which is primarily done by White’s partner, who she describes as a true professional, providing quality work that keeps the customers coming.

This is something that the duo hopes to continue improving on, with the aim to increase their workforce to accommodate demand and supply, eventually growing from a small business into a company. “The future belongs to those who believe in the beauty of their dreams,” White uses this quote from Eleanor Roosevelt as one of her many mantras.

In addition to cushion covers, face masks and other items, Decor Plus and Metal Works also caters to weddings by providing the service of bridal party face masks, bouquets and veils designing and creation etc. Plus, this brand can also satisfy your welding needs for grills, gates, containers and more.

White and her team are obviously doing some impressive work since they have even landed subcontracts with two big-name companies and have also been able to attach overseas markets to their handmade pieces. Decor Plus and Metal Works is open to collaboration and marketing opportunities that will help them get products into the hands of those who need them.

Need something different, something that stands out? Allow Decor Plus and Metal Works to help you achieve that authentic look and feel for your space or event and get your property secured with strong and stylish gating and grilling.

Check them out at:

Email Address: [email protected]

Phone Number: 12468426265

Social Media: @Decor-Plus