Small Business Saturday: Brian sends Bajan treats From Bim with Love | Loop Barbados

Caribbean people can be found in almost every country across the globe, but you know what can’t be found in every country? Caribbean food, particularly snacks and seasoning.

Have you ever been on the phone with a loved one who is homesick and missing the beautiful island of Barbados, the culture, the people, the sites, the food? Why not send them a little piece of the island wrapped up in a neat little box?

The Start of Something Tasty

In 2005, Brian Gooding had an idea to start a business where he would ship items to Bajans who were located all over the world, and who were missing the island. However, he soon found that he had neither the opportunity nor the logistic means to make it happen. But instead of just giving up, Gooding decided that he would eventually start the business, and it would be called “From Bim With Love.”

Fifteen years later, in 2020 his New Year’s resolution was to live life to the fullest. In order to live this out, he decided to resurrect a dream that was buried deep in the crevasses of his heart. It was then that he dusted off his book of ideas and decided that he would find a way to start From Bim With Love. “On New Year’s day, January 2020, I resolved to bring my dream to life and shortly after, I had a long and inspirational talk with my brother-in-law about this age-old idea,” Gooding shared.

Today, the dream From Bim With Love is a reality, an awesome idea that has come to life. It facilitates Subscription Box and Online Shop services that sell foods, drinks, spices and snacks.

In reminiscing Gooding says, “I wanted to create a way to share Bajan culture with Bajans all over the world, especially those second and third-generation Bajans who may not always get back home.'” It was resolved, he would take ‘home’ to them.”

The business is family-owned. Half by Gooding and the other half by his nephew who is the creative genius and is always giving ideas on how to successfully grow the business. Initially, he helped to pack the boxes, then he wanted to be a partner. According to Brian, his nephew is “our Chief Inspiration Officer who motivates us to keep pressing forward.”

Brian is proud to state that From Bim With Love is a local and fully Bajan-owned enterprise.

Which Taste do you Love the Most?

You name the snack, sweets, seasoning and even fashion items and Goodling probably has it. But what sells the most, what are Bajans abroad all craving for?

“It is hard to determine what the best-selling product is because the taste of Bajans vary,” Gooding explained. As such, in an effort to satisfy all their customers’ needs, From Bim With Love strives to provide the freshest and tastiest versions of whatever items are requested, shipped directly from Barbados to multiple countries around the world.

Loved ones globally can buy their classic one-time snack box gifts, which include Sunshine, Holiday, Nabisco snacks and so many more, jerk seasoning, comfort sweets and fashion brand T-shirts.

“So far the business has been getting good responses and our aim is to build on these gains and continue to build our customer base even more,” stated Goodling.

More than just Taste & Flavours

The brand is the ultimate celebration of Barbados’ food and culture. Goodling remarks that “every month we curate our subscription box around a theme, which allows Bajans at heart and by birth, the opportunity to reconnect with their culture.

“We celebrate the good old days when our grandparents would drink cocoa tea with flour dumplings. We talk about Bajan folklore – the heart man, duppies and even the chase vault. We want our customers to not only enjoy their favourite snacks and flavours, but also to reconnect with our culture that makes us truly Bajan.”

Now catch a trip back home anytime you desire, all thanks to From Bim With Love!

