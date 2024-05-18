Small arrested charged for the murder of Parris Loop Barbados

Police have made a major breakthrough in the murder of the Sonia Parris, whose disappearance mobilised hundreds if not thousands of Barbadians to find her for the sake of her daughter and family.

Parris vanished on April 17. She was last seen leaving the Wildey branch of Chefette where she worked around 10 pm.

Today, Friday, May 17, 2024, the Police Criminal Investigations Department in the Southern Division and the Major Crime Unit have collectively led to 42-year-old Andre Pedro Small being arrested and charged for Parris’ murder.

Small, who resided at the corner of Bynoe Road, Worthing View and Rendezvous Road, Christ Church, appeared before the Magistrate at District C Court located at Oistins, Christ Church today.

He was not required to plead to the indictable charge.

He was remanded to Prison at Dodds and is scheduled to reappear at the District B Magistrate’s Court located at the Eric Holder Complex at Horse Hill, St Joseph on Thursday, May 23, 2024.