The Drainage Division of the Ministry of Transport, Works and Water Resources will open the Graeme Hall Sluice Gate, Worthing, Christ Church, from 6 pm Saturday, May 20 until 6 am Sunday, May 21.

This is to allow for the discharge of storm water from the wetlands to safely go out to sea.

While the beach has not been closed, the public is advised to exercise caution in the environs of the Worthing Beach.

The Ministry of Transport, Works and Water Resources thanks the public for its cooperation