Slow Barbados start for LIAT

Antigua-based regional carrier LIAT 2020, which launched operations in April 2024 as the successor to LIAT (1974) Limited, is experiencing lowerthan- expected passenger loads into Barbados since resuming flights here last August.

However, the airline’s chief commercial officer, Tosan Bani, expressed optimism, revealing plans to increase visibility and boost passenger numbers in the coming months.

“So far, it hasn’t picked up as much as we thought it was going to, because Barbados is one of our strategic locations within the Caribbean and we are looking at increasing service there,” Bani said.

“Currently, we have flights to Barbados about five times a week and we are trying to create connection in the market between Grenada and Barbados and St Vincent and Barbados, because a lot of people go to Barbados for their US visa,” Bani said, speaking from the airline’s home base in Antigua.

He added: “The numbers are picking up but where we want it to be, we are not there yet because what we are expecting to see from the Barbados market is about 70 to 80 per cent load factor, but at the moment we are just moving around 25 and 30 per cent. We are trying to close that 60 per cent gap between what we projected and what we are currently seeing.”

To address the lower passenger numbers, the airline plans to increase visibility through “popups” and brand awareness campaigns in Barbados, including radio jingles to remind of LIAT 2020’s presence in the market.

Bani said at the moment Barbados was trailing Guyana, Jamaica and Tortola, which are all performing “very well”.

Founded as a joint venture between Air Peace Caribbean Limited – owned 70 per cent by Nigerian airline Air Peace – and the government of Antigua and Barbuda, LIAT 2020 has invested approximately US$65 million in the airline, with Antigua and Barbuda contributing US$20 million. Since commencing operations, the airline now services 13 Caribbean countries, including Jamaica, Guyana, Trinidad and Tobago, Barbados and St Vincent and the Grenadines.

Bani highlighted the airline’s broader expansion plans, sharing that LIAT 2020 aimed to introduce new routes across the Caribbean, Central and South America, as well as into Europe, North America, the UK, and Africa in the coming years.

“We’re planning to launch a new route to Belize within this year,” he said, adding that discussions were ongoing to connect Belize via Jamaica.

Further afield, the airline is exploring new markets, including Panama, with talks under way to introduce flights there. Additionally, plans are in motion for a test charter flight to Colombia in July, as a prelude to potential scheduled services.

Looking ahead, Bani revealed that LIAT 2020 expects to commence flights to the United Kingdom by the fourth quarter of next year, with future plans to serve Miami and Lagos using its expanding fleet, which will grow from four to six aircraft by year-end. (GC)