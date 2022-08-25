SKYEXCH 6IXTY: Barbados Royals beat Trinbago Knight Riders by 28 runs Loop Barbados

It was a blockbuster opening day to cricket’s most exciting new tournament as all three women’s teams took to the field twice on day one at the inaugural SKYEXCH 6IXTY. It had everything – a maiden fifty, sharp run-outs, power hitting, top-class bowling performances, plus all the innovations the 6IXTY had promised.

The opening game saw Chloe Tryon put on a big-hitting masterclass as she shone with the bat for the Barbados Royals in the first ever game of the 6IXTY.

In an innings that saw four sixes and five fours, the South African brought up her half century in just 26 balls, reaching the milestone with a four. She continued to push through the gears and followed it with huge back-to-back sixes. It took an incredible catch from her South African captain Sune Luus off the bowling of Anisa Mohammed to remove her for 63 from 29.

With eight balls to go and having not faced a ball, Henry was run out without scoring and The Royals were four down with seven balls to go and Britney Cooper looked to push to the finish line. She helped the Royals break the three-figure mark after 57 deliveries. Her cameo, alongside Alleyne, helped them reach an impressive 108/4 after 60 balls.

In response, Trinbago Knight Riders’ openers Natasha McClean and Kycia Knight looked to tee off and unlock the extra Powerplay via two sixes in the first two overs. However, McClean was cleaned up by Qiana Joseph for just 1. Kycia Knight was striking at a run a ball, including hitting Fatima Sana back over her head two balls into the ICC emerging player of the year’s over.

When Kycia was forced to leave the field due to injury, her twin sister Kyshona came out to replace her. Halfway through the chase the team were 33/1 before the bowling switched ends for the second half. They needed 76 from 30 and the first ball from this end was the fan-voted mystery ball.

Kyshona capitalised on the free-hit to wallop it to the leg-side boundary. As the run-rate was beginning to get ahead of the Knight Riders, Royals’ captain Hayley Matthews took two quick wickets and the game was all-but-done. With five balls remaining there were still 40 runs required. Despite the best efforts of Geetika Kodali and Hayley Jensen finishing with a flourish, they fell 29 runs short finishing 80/3.