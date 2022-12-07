Sky Dream: Young Haitian builds prototype helicopter, needs licence Loop Barbados

Wood Jherry Louis, a 23-year-old Haitian, holds a technical diploma in automobile mechanics. After his studies in Haiti, he researched aircraft manufacturing and then decided to embark on the ambitious project of building a prototype helicopter. He managed to build one from a motorcycle engine and recycled parts from a welding shop.

Eager to be able to fly after finding that the machine he designed “worked well”, he confessed he did not want to try because he lacks aviation training. The young Louis, therefore, went to seek help from the National Civil Aviation Office of Haiti.

After several failed attempts with this state organization which deals with the question of aviation in Haiti and because of the situation of generalized insecurity in the country currently, the young mechanical technician decided to go to the Dominican Republic on a business visa, with the aim of finding work in his field and being able to study aviation, according to El Nuevio Diario.

In a recent interview he gave to the Dominican media, the young man who dreams of one day being able to fly the helicopter he built himself, explains that even with his business visa in the neighbouring land, he is still unable to find a formal job in a company as he has no work permit.

Louis tells the Dominican media that he speaks four languages: Creole, French, Spanish and English, but so far he has only obtained odd jobs in construction, which does not allow him to save enough to be able to afford pilot studies, in addition to taking up most of his time.

He further mentioned his family’s concern as it is his first time in a foreign land and he has no one with him. Nevertheless, Wood Jherry Louis declares that those close to him are counting on him and believe in his potential to achieve his goals.

BY Loop’s writer Allwitch Joly