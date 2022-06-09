Skinny Fabulous pens letter to Liat begging for its return | Loop Barbados

Travelling within the region is a task for ordinary travelers but for entertainers who often have to fly from one island to the other for gigs, it could be a serious pain.

With available flights often scheduled for specific days, and the lack of airlines connecting several islands, many Caribbean travellers often have to fly up to Miami to fly back down to their destinations. With major airlines cancelling flights out of the US due to weather conditions and staff shortages, flying is currently a nightmare.

For Vincentian Soca artiste Skinny Fabulous, the situation has become so unbearable that he penned a letter urging regional carrier Liat to return.

In the letter, which has gone viral across social media platforms, Skinny, birth name Gamal Doyle, apologised to the airline for laughing and mocking its service by changing its acronym to “Leave Island Any Time”.

“If no one else is humbled enough to say it, I am saying it now. I am ungrateful and I am sorry. We complained about your prices but look at the prices now. We complained about your schedule but look at the schedule now. In fact, what schedule? There are days now that we can’t get to certain islands,” he wrote.

Stating that he missed being able to get to islands such as St Lucia, St Kitts, Dominica, Trinidad and Tobago and Grenada with multiple options and at a reasonable cost, Skinny begged for the airline to return.

“Please come back and be as late to arrive as you want because I realise now that it wasn’t deliberate and you had a lot on your complicated, multi-island, Caribbean-serving plate,” he begged.

Liat, which services 10 countries, has been under administration and operating on a limited schedule with a reduced staff since 2020. The cash-strapped airline has been restructuring its business while fighting against efforts from laid off pilots and employees to sue for monies owed.