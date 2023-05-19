Skillibeng Name-drops Rubi Rose In Gritty New Single “16Dem”

Skillibeng got some new music on this new music Friday. The St. Thomas native returns to dancehall airwaves with a gritty new single called “16DEM,” which he released with an accompanying black-and-white visual while also name-dropping Rubi Rose.

The dancehall star has been steadily releasing new music this year ahead of his upcoming project due sometime this summer. The track is the follow-up to his “Coke Part II,” which was released two weeks ago following a plane crash in St. Mary, Jamaica.

In February, Skillibeng also released “16Choppa” with rapper Nardo Wick, and now he dropped an equally gritty gun-slinging anthem, “16DEM.” The black-and-white clip kicks off with Skilli getting his hair cornrowed by a female while his crew patrols his yard with high-powered weapons in hand. The deejay is certainly sending a message in case anyone gets the idea that they can just run up on him.

“A wah do some p***yhole/Them shot yah shine like jewelry store/When we go fi boy like grim reaper/Take p***y soul/Gun nozzle light like cooking stove/Yeah a nuh fight a we gun them a sing like Rubi Rose,” Skilli deejays.

Skillibeng released his I’ll Never Die: The Prodigy Edition mixtape in December last year and began working on his upcoming album at the top of the new year. While the dancehall star has lost some popularity in Jamaica to new acts like Valiant and Skeng, he remains one of the most popular artists in the genre internationally.

Last year he signed a deal with RCA Records through his own Eastsyde Records imprint. The major label is now responsible for distributing his new music.

“I’m thrilled to have signed with RCA Records and have their global support,” the Jamaican deejay said. “I have a wonderful team working with me under the leadership of Peter Edge, and it’s a true pinnacle of my career to have their commitment and belief.”