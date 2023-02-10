Skeldon Post Office: ‘Soon persons might fall through the floor’ – RDC told

Black Immigrant Daily News

Skeldon Post Office

The Skeldon Post Office is in a bad shape and is in need of urgent repairs. This was told to the Region Six (East Berbice-Corentyne) Democratic Council (RDC) on Thursday.

In fact, it was the second time the issue was highlighted at the ‘regional parliament’.

Five months ago, Councillor Shurla Scott informed the RDC of the situation, saying then that the state of the building was an eyesore.

On Thursday, she pointed out that the situation has gotten worse and poses a great danger to pensioners, who visit the facility on a monthly basis.

Scott said the Post Office is mostly being used by senior citizens and she has seen first-hand the dangers posed by the dilapidated building.

“I stood in anguish this week when I passed because I literally saw our seniors testing the floor to identify the stronger boards.”

“Disgusting condition,” were her words in describing the building which houses the Skeldon Post Office.

“This has been so for the longest while. Our seniors face a lot of challenges and even the staff has to work under such conditions. ”

According to the Councillor, the building was rehabilitated back in 2013, when $13M was paid to the contractor who executed the project.

“My point is that we are in 2023, and we talk so much about our seniors. I have seen the work of the Ministry of Human Services – I applaud that Ministry,” she said.

“But I cannot ignore that for our seniors every month. I believe that one day we will hear that those pensioners literally pass through the floor – that is how bad it is.”

She called on the RDC to intervene.

Mention was also made of the Eversham and Whim Post Offices and their respective current states.

Regional Six Chairman David Armogan, addressing the issue, acknowledged that there are some deplorable post offices in the region and promised to have the relevant agencies be informed of the concerns.

NewsAmericasNow.com