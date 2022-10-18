SJPIT students, staff and their family receiving counselling Loop Barbados

Students, staff members and their families who witnessed or were emotionally affected by the recent altercation turned stabbing between two students of the Samuel Jackman Prescod Institute of Technology [SJPIT] are being offered free counselling services on-demand.

This was revealed during a public service announcement which was uploaded on their social media pages recently.

The public service announcement began by informing persons that classes at the SJPIT will continue as usual as the school continues to provide “quality education in a safe environment”.

“Classes continue today at the Samuel Jackman Prescod Institute of Technology. Today, we continue to train our country’s young men and women in skills that will enrich their future so they can become the best versions of themselves. We are determined to continue doing so by providing quality education in a safe environment.”

The counselling services are available for the appropriate persons. They started Thursday, October 13.

“As we move forward we are offering on-demand counselling services to students, employees, and families affected by yesterday’s unfortunate incident. Tomorrow, Network Services will be available on the SJPI’s campus to provide persons with emotional support where needed.”

It concluded, “The SJPI family continues to pray for the speedy recovery of the injured student.”