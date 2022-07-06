SJPI student awarded prestigious scholarship | Loop Barbados

Zaryah Harewood, a student of Samuel Jackman Prescod Institute of Technology (SJPI), is among six students and professionals from Commonwealth countries who were awarded the Hamish Ogston Foundation Commonwealth Bursary for The Prince’s Foundation Summer School in July 2022.

This bursary scheme was launched by the Commonwealth Heritage Forum as part of The Queen Elizabeth II Platinum Jubilee Commonwealth Heritage Skills Training Programme, and funded by Hamish Ogston Foundation.

“When I heard about the scholarship, although a bit hesitant, as I felt many persons who had more experience than me would have applied. However, I took the chance, as I had the desire to learn new techniques and skills, which may not be available in Barbados” said Zaryah, who will pursue a Diploma in Carpentry and Joinery at SJPI on his return.

The offer letter to Zaryah signed by Dr Sydney Ayers Mercer, Training and Education Consultant, of the Commonwealth Heritage Forum, described the bursary as a very competitive award for which many applications were received.

The Hamish Ogston Foundation Commonwealth Bursaries are intended for those developing a career in the heritage and conservation sectors and with a desire to use and develop their skills to improve the historic built environment for this and future generations. The programme will particularly benefit architects, engineers, planners, builders, and those interested in heritage building crafts.

In expressing congratulations to Zaryah, Dr Mercer penned, “We were particularly impressed by your interest in furthering your knowledge and understanding in carpentry and traditional building skills.

Over three weeks, the bursary recipients will be based at the Dumfries House estate in Scotland. They will participate in lectures, drawing exercises, practical crafts workshops and field trips. The Prince’s Foundation Summer School provides participants with the opportunity to develop their knowledge of traditional architecture, design, and building techniques and demonstrate how these can be applied in the 21st century.

Zaryah said he was excited to accept the offer as it seems prestigious and of high standard. He expressed that he is looking forward to three weeks away from home. “I view the scholarship as developmental, exposing me to new techniques and skills. It is an opportunity, so I am very excited.”

“I want to be an architect; but when I applied to SJPI I was unable to gain acceptance in the Architectural Drafting programme, so I signed up for a Certificate in Carpentry and Joinery, after successful completion I will go on to pursue the Diploma in Carpentry and Joinery. “