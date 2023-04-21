SJPI plans to include anger management classes in curriculum Loop Barbados

The Samuel Jackman Prescod Institute of Technology (SJPI) is planning to introduce anger management and soft skills training to its curriculum in the coming weeks.

The Pine, St Michael institution revealed plans to focus on conflict resolution in a statement issued on Thursday, April 20, following reports of an altercation on the premises.

“We are working to include soft skills training and anger management into our curriculum. That is something the public and the media will hear more about in the coming weeks,” SJPI said.

Police were called to the school Thursday afternoon after an incident occurred during the annual fashion show staged by the final year students of the Garment Technology programme.

According to SJPI, the group of students involved in the altercation were not participating in the event.

However, the incident was promptly controlled by security officers and the fashion show continued.

SJPI stated that there were no serious injuries, and stressed that police were called to the premises as per school protocol.

“As is established protocol for such situations, the Barbados Police Service was called in to investigate the matter.”

“At the SJPI, the safety and security of all our students and persons conducting legitimate business on the campus is of paramount importance. Because no one can ever be safe enough, we continue to put measures in place to ensure a safe environment, but we feel there is always something more we can do.”