SJPI now accepting applications Loop Barbados

The Samuel Jackman Prescod Institute of Technology (SJPI) is now accepting applications for the August 2024 intake.

Aspiring students 16 years and older can choose from a pool of over 50 programmes in mechanical engineering, agriculture, business studies and more.

Get the full list of programmes now on the prospective students tab at www.sjpi.edu.bb or contact them at 246-535-2200.

For instance updates follow the SJPI on social media at www.instagram.com/sjpitechnology and use the hashtag #gotosjpi.