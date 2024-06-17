SJPI admission interviews start this week Loop Barbados

The Samuel Jackman Prescod Institute of Technology (SJPI) is informing prospective full-time students who have applied for their August intake that admission interviews will be conducted from June 17 to June 28.

Therefore, the SJPI is uging prospective students to check their email for the date and the time of their interview.

” It is important to check both your inbox and spam folders for an email from sjpi.edu.bb,” the SJPI also urged.

For queries, persons are advised to contact student services at 532-2232, 535-2233, 535-2234, 535-2235.

Persons are also encouraged to keep updated by visiting the @sjpitechnology page on both Facebook and Instagram.