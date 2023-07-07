Six people travelling in vehicle with artiste Jahshii shot and injured Loop Barbados

Six people, said to be from the entourage of Jamaican dancehall artiste Jahshii, were shot and injured by gunmen on Constant Spring Road in St Andrew, Jamaica earlier today, Friday, July 7, 2023.

The Jamaica Constabulary Force said the artiste managed to escape without injury.

Reports are that about 4:30am, the entertainer and a group of men had just left a well-known nightclub on Constant Spring Road when they were attacked by thugs travelling on motorcycles.

A senior police officer told LoopNews that the vehicle in which the artiste and members of his group were travelling was shot up by the armed thugs who later fled the scene.

Six members of the group were wounded and were rushed to the hospital for treatment.

The incident has been confirmed by Head of the St Andrew Central Police Division, Senior Superintendent Marlon Nesbeth.

The police also reported that the incident caused major traffic delays in the area. The scene has since been cleared and the road is now free for motorists to travel.