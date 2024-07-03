Six Men’s to Sherman’s reopened

·6 min read
Six Men’s to Sherman’s reopened
The content originally appeared on: Barbados News
MTW finishes cleaning Six Men’s to Shermans, post Hurricane Beryl.

Rosemary Forde

7 hrs ago

Debris on the road at Six Men’s St. Peter following the passage of Hurricane Beryl yesterday. (Photo: Ministry of Transport and Works/GIS)

The road from Six Men’s, St Peter, to Shermans has been reopened.

In a statement made earlier today, Tuesday, July 2, 2024, The Ministry of Transport and Works (MTW) advised road users that the road from Six Men’s, St Peter to Shermans, St Lucy was temporarily closed to allow teams from the Ministry of Transport and Works (MTW) to clean the road following the passage of Hurricane Beryl.

Road users were asked to avoid the area where possible, or detour at Retreat Road, St Peter or St Lucy Parish Church.  

However, in an update made recently, the MTW advised all road users that the road has been reopened.

Motorists can now travel between Six Men’s and Sherman’s.

