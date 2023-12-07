Six men wanted by police for ‘serious criminal matters’ Loop Barbados

Six men wanted by police for 'serious criminal matters'
Police ask for public’s help in locating wanted men

The Barbados Police Service (TBPS) has issued wanted bulletins for six men.

The individuals are wanted in connection with serious criminal matters. 

Click and read the full notices below:

Kelvin Jamal Marshall, whose last known address is Chalky Mount, St Andrew is approximately five feet seven inches (5’ 7”) tall, of a brown complexion and is medium built.

The Barbados Police Service is seeking the assistance of the public once again in locating Hainsley Dacosta Browne.

Justin Omari Jones, alias Elgingo/ Rango/ Genna, is wanted by the Barbados Police Service for questioning in connection with serious criminal matters. 

Ethan Jumani Watson, alias ‘Boy Boy’, is wanted by police for questioning in connection with serious criminal matters. 

The Barbados Police Service (TBPS) is seeking the assistance of the general public in locating Enrico Dervent Carter alias ‘Jeff ‘ or ‘Bale’ who is wanted for questioning in connection with serious criminal matters. 

Tafari Warren Antonio Barton, is advised that he can present himself to the Criminal Investigations Department at the Oistins Police Station, Oistins, Christ Church accompanied by an Attorney-at-Law of his choice.

