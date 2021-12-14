Six lucky Bajans win big with BICO | Loop Barbados

Christmas has come early for six lucky winners of the BICO On the Go App promotion.

Marsha Holder will be cruising through the Caribbean with a loved one come 2022, while Shanice Headly, Nikita Jones, Keshawna Straker, Lori Brooks and Javonna Marshall will enjoy free ice cream for a year.

The promotion ran throughout November with customers being encouraged to download the new BICO On The Go App and sign up with their contact details in order to have a chance to win. With the new app, customers can find nearby BICO mobilers and have their ice cream delivered to them.

Sales and Business Development Manager, Dwayne Holmes, explained, “The idea behind the app was for customers to always be able to get their favourite BICO products and to enhance their BICO experience. The giveaway was about giving back to our customers and showing our appreciation for their continued support throughout these challenging times. So, we partnered with Foster & Ince Cruiseworld to offer a Caribbean Cruise for two and we decided to give some lucky customers one 2.5 litre Double Delight, every month, for a year. We are thrilled for our lucky winners and trust that these prizes will put a little pep in their step for 2022.”

An elated Holder thanked BICO for her grand prize.

“When I first found out that I won the cruise, I was scanning through my emails and I asked my daughter, ‘this fuh real or this is a joke?’. Then we started scanning Facebook and the Internet and I was like, ‘I win a cruise! I win a cruise! It’s for real! And then my daughter said, ‘you mean WE win a cruise!'” she said.