Sitting MP Neil Rowe goes to High Court this week Loop Barbados

Member of Parliament for St Michael North West Neil Rowe will go to High Court on Thursday, January 25, 2024, for case management.

The Deputy Speaker of the House of Assembly His Honour is facing the charge that he had sexual intercourse with a woman on September 18, 2022, without her consent or was reckless as to whether she consented.

The matter of rape in Barbados is strictly indictable, therefore, the trial will be heard before the judge and jury at the High Court level.

All criminal matters in Barbados commence in the Magistrate’s Court. The case began in October 2022 at the Oistins Magistrate Court before Magistrate Deidre McKenna. On first appearance, Rowe was represented by Attorney-at-law Roger Forde KC and Attorney Safiya Moore.

On the last occasion, at the Oistins Magistrate Court in September 2023, Magistrate McKenna committed the matter to the High Court. Then and now, the sitting MP remains represented by Attorneys-at-law Michael Lashley KC and Ralph Thorne SC.

The High Court will do case management and then the trial will commence.

In November 2020, on the departure of Former St George North MP Glynne Clarke, Rowe was elected as Deputy Speaker of the House.

Less than 24 hours prior to police releasing the rape charge against Rowe to the media in 2022, Prime Minister Mia Amor Mottley announced that Tuesday, October 25, 2022, the parliamentary team was to meet to nominate Cynthia Forde as the new Deputy Speaker. The disclosure was made at the Barbados Labour Party (BLP) Annual Conference. However, subsequently, Rowe continued to appear as the Deputy Speaker. The Justice of Peace and MP has not resigned from any of his official posts under this Administration up to the time of this report.