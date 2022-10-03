Sister walks in memory of brother, wears tribute shirt Loop Barbados

·6 min read
Home
Local News
Sister walks in memory of brother, wears tribute shirt Loop Barbados
The content originally appeared on: Barbados News
Breaking News

Sister walks in memory of brother, wears tribute shirt

Man, 29, drowns after getting into difficulty at Brandons

Munroe-Knight replies to allegations of replacing Nelson with Mottley

QEH not offering mammograms, biopsies disadvatages cancer patients

Ambulance responded to one call

‘Bigger than before!’ 2022 CIBC FCIB Walk for the Cure incident-free

Weather Report: Weak tropical wave approaching the island

UPDATE: Tropical wave to the east of Barbados moves 4 degrees closer

Put the laws to protect Barbados’ children in place faster

NHC monitoring Tropical Wave in eastern tropical Atlantic

Monday Oct 03

29?C
Community

Sandra Cumberbatch Walks for The Cure, remembers her brother Davidson Cumberbatch

Loop News

35 minutes ago

Sandra Cumberbatch remembers her brother as she walks for the cure

NEWYou can now listen to Loop News articles!

Sandra Cumberbatch was one of the thousands who trekked from the Everton Weekes Roundabout to the National Botanical Gardens for the 2022 CIBC Walk for the Cure.

Out of the sea of pink, there were numerous cancer survivors, family and friends of cancer patients, and Sandra was one with a story to share.

Hers was about her brother – Davidson Cumberbatch – who passed away in 2021.

Spiritedly walking down the stretch joined by her family, Sandra caught attention with her pink t-shirt which boasted her brother’s image.

Speaking to Loop News, Sandra said she was an avid supporter of the Barbados Cancer Society’s Breast Screening Programme and Walk for the Cure but it hit closer to home with the passing of her brother.

“It really hit us. He had cancer and I used to always support [the walk] anyway,” she shared.

His passing held her to re-evaluate herself, be healthier and get tested.

Sandra’s advice to family of cancer patients is to learn to let go when their loved ones are experiencing inexplainable pain.

“We can’t say what they are going through but it really hurts. And I know how family feels when they lose someone from it. It is a really hard thing but we have to live it,” she said.

Related Articles

Recent Articles

Business

Kim Kardashian settles with SEC over crypto promotion

Community

Sister walks in memory of brother, wears tribute shirt

Barbados News

Man, 29, drowns after getting into difficulty at Brandons

More From

Barbados News

‘Bigger than before!’ 2022 CIBC FCIB Walk for the Cure incident-free

See also

As of 6pm, Inspector Cox was happy with the behaviour of the happy walker

Barbados News

Barbadian archer bags 2 medals in regional championship

Javier Jordan secured a gold and a silver at the Caribbean Archery Developmental Championship

Caribbean News

Tearful send-off for J’can brothers who drowned in the US

Hundreds turn out to pay final respects

Barbados News

Ambulance responded to one call

Fire Officer agrees Bajans were excited to return to the road to Walk for the Cure

Barbados News

Man, 29, drowns after getting into difficulty at Brandons

Police are investigating the death of 29-year-old Fabian Alleyne of 1st Avenue, Jackson, St Michael.
Alleyne drowned at Malibu Beach, Brandons, St Michael around 7:20 pm on Sunday, October 2.

Barbados News

Munroe-Knight replies to allegations of replacing Nelson with Mottley

Minister in Culture Ministry at a loss for words, calls social media post “untrue!”