Sister reports 54-year-old brother missing Loop Barbados

Keith Marshall is missing.

Police are today asking the public to assist in locating the 54-year-old from The Mount #1, St Peter. He was reported missing by his sister Kim on Saturday, August 26, 2023.

Marshall is about five feet, seven inches tall, of a slim build and has a dark complexion. He has a round face, small nose, thin lips, dark brown eyes, short neck, square shoulders, has an erect appearance and a gold cap on one of his front teeth.

Marshall’s clothing at the time of his disappearance is unknown.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Keith Marshall, is asked to contact the District ‘E’ Police Station at 419-1730, Police Emergency at 211, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIPS (8477), or any Police Station.