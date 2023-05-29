Sister Marshall honoured at Gospel Fest 30 Loop Barbados

The management of Gospel Fest have honoured Sister Magrita Marshall, Barbados’ ‘Queen of Gospel’.

Executive Producer Adrian Agard told the hundreds gathered at New Dimensions Ministries that he thought it appropriate and high time that the Barbadian songbird who was blessed by God with her musical talent be given her flowers.

Thank you so much for all that you have given to us

The stalwart of Barbadian Gospel music, who was also rendered impeccable service to her community, was presented with flowers, a basket and other gifts He said, “I remember when we held a concert another organised event at the Nazarene Tabernacle, in those days gospel music was a lot more popular in Barbados than it is today… one of those things that I remember about those concerts, especially at the Nazarene Tabernacle is this Sister Magrita Marshall.”

He said where others were come on stage, sing, perform, and disappear, “Sister Magrita Marshall whether she was signing at the concert or not, she would be sitting up front cheering on the other persons.

“So she would do her presentation, and rather than disappearing like most, she would be upfront leading the congregation and supporting the young ones on stage. So tonight we are going to honour her.”

He said that the Gospel Fest executive said that they are not going to wait for somebody else to do it nor will they wait for long after she’s gone to sing her praises, “we want to give her her flowers tonight.”

As part of her honouring, Gospel Fest brought Sister Marshall to New Dimensions Ministries in a stretch limousine, “because she is our own.” Then the Gospel Fest Mass Choir rendered a tribute in song to Sister Marshall before she came on stage and added her vocals joyfully.

Senator Shantal Munro-Knight, Minister in the Prime Minister’s Office with responsibility for Culture added her praise for Sister Marshall saying “Thank you so much for all that you have given to us. We thank you so much, so much.” Hugging Sister Marshall she wished God’s continued blessings on her.

Sister Marshall received many hugs as she went up and down at the front of the assembly while singing her wellknown track ‘Walk Holy’ along with the Mass Choir and attendees at the Ultimate Gospel night.