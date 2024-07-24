Sir Neville Nicholls funeral this Friday

Retired Attorney-at-Law and former President of the Caribbean Development Bank, Chairman of the Fair Trading Commission and Chairman of the Campus Council (UW1) Sir Neville Vernon Nicholls will be laid to rest this Friday, July 26, 2024 for the St George Parish Church, where relatives and friends are asked to meet at 10am for a thanksgiving service.

The service will be followed by a private cremation.

His viewing takes place on Thursday, July 25, at the UWI Cave Hill Campus from 4pm to 6pm.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Barbados Alzheimer’s Society and the St George Parish Church.

Nicholls, of “Andover”, Farm Gap, Green Hill, St Michael was the husband of the late Yvonne Lady Nicholls, father of Philip Nicholls, Attorney-at Law, Stephen and Christopher Nicholls and adoptive father of Kwasi Lake.

He was also the grandfather of Carissa, Edaynay and the late Anya Nicholls, brother of Marina Chan (Canada), Harold Nicholls, Lottie Bishop, Basil and Janice Bradshaw, Aubyn Collymore and the late Courtney Nicholls and Anderson Bradshaw, and uncle of Roger, Chris, Rodney and Natalie Nicholls (U.K) Marguerite Febus, Terri and MIl Nicholls, Dawn and David Bradshaw all of the U.S.A, Jackie Allison of Canada, Kitty Smith-Toppin, Tony Haynes, Kerri and Anisa Bradshaw, Margot Edwards, Rosemary Mayers, Wendie Codrington-Murray, Andrea Collymore, Jeffrey Bourne and many others.

He will be mised dearly by his brother-in-laws Auby, Merlin and Flora Legall, Jennifer Pinheiro (Trinidad), Lynn Berestord and the late Angela and Waple Nicholls and Harold Chan and close friends of Sir Stephen and Lady Emtage, lan Archer, Sir George and Lady Alleyne (USA) and Leo Martin (Trinidad).

Persons are invited to join the family via live stream at http://lesmithfuneralhome.live/Neville Nicholls.

Condolences to the family may be sent to [email protected]