Sir Lloyd Erskine Sandiford has died at 86 years old Loop Barbados

Barbados’ fourth Prime Minister, The Right Honourable Sir Lloyd Erskine Sandiford, K.A., J.P. has died at the age of 86.

He passed away earlier today, Monday, June 26, at 7:05 a.m. at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital.

The Government Information Service has shared that a period of National Mourning will be observed starting today, Monday, June 26, until June 28, 2023, and on the day of the State Funeral after consultation with the family.

Minister of Labour and Social Partnership Relations, The Hon. Colin Jordan will be the coordinating Minister for the funeral arrangements.

The Government and people of Barbados extend sincerest condolences to his wife, Lady Sandiford, his son Garth, his daughter Inga and his extended family.

All flags will be flown at half-mast until the interment.