Sir Hilary upset over leaked report, calls for internal investigation | Loop Barbados

Professor Sir Hilary Beckles is disappointed and disgusted about the leaked report pertaining to an inquiry by an independent review committee within the University.

The aim of the committee was to examine aspects of The University of the West Indies’ (UWI) human resource framework.

According to a press release, the Final Report was submitted to the Office of the Vice-Chancellor on March 17, 2022, under strict security protocols. The Vice-Chancellor has not yet seen the report as he has been traveling; nor have members of the University’s executive management team; as his instruction was that the document be quarantined until his return to office.

On reading an article carried in the Sunday Gleaner, dated Sunday March 27, 2022, he said it was a reprehensible leak of a confidential document, and indicated that Chair of the independent HR Review Committee, Milton Samuda and he, had both gone to great lengths to preserve the integrity and confidentiality of the reporting process.

The Vice-Chancellor further stated that he assured many principal stakeholders of the University that the Report, contrary to speculative media stories, was intended to give advice to management on how to strengthen industrial relations procedures.

Sir Hilary has assured following this breach the University will have to review its internal processes to ensure that its confidential deliberations are not leaked in future.