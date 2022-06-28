Sion Hill church attacker remanded | Loop Barbados

·6 min read
Sion Hill church attacker remanded
The content originally appeared on: Barbados News
Tuesday Jun 28

Barbados News

Joshua Alleyne remanded to Psychiatric Hospital

Loop News

4 hrs ago

The 22-year-old man who stormed into the Sion Hill New Testament Church and attacked the pastor and members of the congregation has been remanded.

Joseph David Joshua Alleyne of Ridgeway Plantation, Seaview, St James pleaded guilty before Magistrate Wayne Clarke at the Holetown Magistrates Court.

Alleyne was charged with wounding Pastor Gregney Holder, assaulting Allison Holder and damaging the property of the New Testament Church on Sunday, May 22.

The disruption of the Sunday morning service was captured on the audio of the live stream. Viewers could not see what unravelled but heard the screams of fear after Alleyne attacked the pastor and the first lady of the church.

Alleyne was remanded to the Psychiatric Hospital for assessment and report before sentencing.

