Sion Hill church attacker remanded | Loop Barbados

The 22-year-old man who stormed into the Sion Hill New Testament Church and attacked the pastor and members of the congregation has been remanded.

Joseph David Joshua Alleyne of Ridgeway Plantation, Seaview, St James pleaded guilty before Magistrate Wayne Clarke at the Holetown Magistrates Court.

Alleyne was charged with wounding Pastor Gregney Holder, assaulting Allison Holder and damaging the property of the New Testament Church on Sunday, May 22.

The disruption of the Sunday morning service was captured on the audio of the live stream. Viewers could not see what unravelled but heard the screams of fear after Alleyne attacked the pastor and the first lady of the church.

Alleyne was remanded to the Psychiatric Hospital for assessment and report before sentencing.