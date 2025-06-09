Sinner and Alcaraz thriller proves rivalry here to stay

A first major final between Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner, the two best players in the world, always promised to deliver.

But even the most optimistic could not have anticipated it would reach the heights it did during a breathtaking five hours and 29 minutes.

The two generational talents played out an instant classic at Roland Garros, in which Spain’s Alcaraz recovered from two sets down – and saved three championship points – to retain his French Open title after a fifth set match tie-break.

Alcaraz is only the third man to win a major final after saving a championship point since the Open era began in 1968.

It was a fifth major triumph for Alcaraz, 22, who has now shared the sport’s past six major titles with Italy’s world number one Sinner, 23.

Sunday’s blockbuster, which broke the record for the longest French Open final in history, was the first Grand Slam men’s final to feature two players born in the 2000s.

If any doubt remained, this was confirmation of the dawn of a new era in men’s tennis.

For more than two decades the men’s game was dominated by Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer.

But Djokovic, the only remaining active member of the trio, admitted he could have played his last French Open after his latest bid for a standalone record 25th Grand Slam title was ended by Sinner in the semi-finals.

As the excitement surrounding Alcaraz and Sinner’s rivalry entered the stratosphere in Paris on Sunday, the question of who could rise up and fill the void at the end of the ‘Big Three’ era has been answered.

Seven-time major winner Mats Wilander, who won the previous longest Roland Garros final in 1982, said on TNT Sports: “Federer and Nadal played a couple of good finals, but nothing comes close to this.

“I thought: ‘This is not possible – they’re playing at a pace that is not human.’

“These are two of the best athletes the human race can put forward and they happen to be tennis players. I’m not speechless often, but what a wonderful day.”

This was the first meeting in a major final between two familiar foes who have become the standout performers on the ATP Tour.

Italy’s Sinner, who served a three-month doping suspension between February and May, has shown remarkable consistency over the past 20 months, losing just 10 of 121 matches since the Beijing Open in September 2023.

But half of those defeats have come in his past five meetings with Alcaraz. In fact, Sinner has lost just three of his past 50 matches – all to the Spaniard.

“I think every rivalry is different,” said Sinner.

“Back in the days, they played different tennis. Now it’s very physical, but you cannot compare.

“I was lucky enough to play against Novak and Rafa. Beating these guys, it takes a lot.

“I have the same feeling with Carlos and some other players. It’s very special. I’m happy to be part of this.” (BBC Sport)