‘Simply extraordinary’ says St Vincent PM on Mia Mottley’s victory | Loop Barbados

The content originally appeared on: Barbados News
Prime Minister of St Vincent and the Grenadines Dr Ralph Gonsalves has offered sincerest and heartiest congratulations to his dear friend Prime Minister of Barbados Mia Mottley for the massive electoral victory in yesterday’s elections.  

