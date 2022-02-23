Simon Cowell ‘heartbroken’ over Nightbirde’s death but ‘It’s OK’ | Loop Barbados

Singer-songwriter Jane Kristen Marczewski, better known professionally as Nightbirde, has passed away at the age of 31.

She died on February 19, 2022.

Nightbirde and her beautiful vocals rose to stardom on the America’s Got Talent stage when Executive Producer and judge Simon Cowell was so moved by her self-penned original song that he pressed the Golden Buzzer for her during her audition.

Raining golden confetti down on Nightbirde, he gave her the first push to fly.

Though her cancer and deteriorating health caused her to bow out of competition, she continued to fight to live as people around the globe donated to her GoFundMe to cover healthcare costs.

And she was feeling some difference with treatment, though she admitted in one of her last live videos that December was really hard.

In that last video, she was also thanking persons for listening to, streaming, downloading and buying her song and more specifically the newer remix ‘It’s OK (Live Maple House Sessions)’ on Apple Music. Last week, days before her death, she was most blown away to know that it was number 8 on the Apple Music Top 100. Now days after her passing, it has done what she only dreamt it could do, it has topped the charts and sits at #1.

In her live, she said that even if it did not do any better than number 8, she was still “happy”.

“Thank you and I love you guys and I’m so grateful for your support and everything. Life is so hard, and I don’t know, good things and bad things and highs and lows and this is such a redemptive thing. And even though I have been feeling so miserable and awful, you guys are totally playing this song and making it go to the top of the charts…

“Can’t believe it’s charting…but if we keep going and we keep listening and streaming and calling your radio stations…and get them to play it, we could potentially chart on Billboard, which is like a huge, huge, huge deal. Anyway, but I mean even if the song went not a single inch forward than where it already is, I’m like so grateful and overwhelmed and happy.”

The original It’s OK dropped in mid-2021 and the remix on January 12, and Nightbirde told fans that with all she was going through at the end of the year, “It was crazy we were even able to pull it off and get it finished in time.”

She was a contestant on Season 16 and had one million followers on Instagram.

On hearing of her passing, Simon on his Twitter wrote:

“Heart breaking news to hear about @_nightbirde , she was an extraordinary person, so brave, so talented. She made a huge impact on AGT and the world. Her determination to fight this terrible illness was remarkable. Rest in peace, Jane. I am sending my love to her family.”

Nightbirde not only gave the world ‘It’s OK’ and its remix, but her response from her audition is a quote that will live on forever too – “You can’t wait until life isn’t hard anymore until you decide to be happy”