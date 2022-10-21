Silver screen educators: 10 teachers from movies and their quotes Loop Barbados

Some of life’s greatest lessons aren’t from the classroom, but from the silver screen – film!

It could be a quote by a side character or a 30 second scene, but it shapes the way you see the world when you leave the cinema.

As we commemorate Teachers’ Professional Day, let’s reflect on some of our favourite silver screen educators, who either inspired us with their monologue or brought us to tears with laughter due to their comedic timing.

Here is a list of some of our favourite movie teachers!

1. Albus Dumbledore – Harry Potter

“It takes a great deal of courage to stand up to your enemies, but a greal deal more to stand up to your friend.” – [Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone]

2. Ken Carter – Coach Carter

“Your playing small does not serve the world. There is nothing enlightened about shrinking so that other people won’t feel insecure about you. We are all meant to shine as children do.”

3. Ms Norbury – Mean Girls

“I know having a boyfriend might seem like the only thing important to you right now, but you don’t have to dumb yourself down in order for a guy to like you.”

Honourable mention: “Raise your hand if you have ever been personally victimised by Regina George?”

4. Sister Mary Clarence – Sister Act

“So because you think they sang it better you all are ready to leave ’cause you got scared? Aw yea, nah, that’s your MO. See that’s how you operate: Ooo, something new, better run away! Forget about all the people who busted their butt to get you here ’cause they believed in you. Let me remind you of something, ok: if you wanna go somewhere and you wanna be somebody, you better wake up and pay attention. Because if every time something scary comes up you decide to run, y’all gonna be running for the rest of your lives.” [Sister Act 2: Back in the Habit]

5. Miss Honey – Matilda

Matilda: I thought grown-ups weren’t afraid of anything

Miss Honey: Quite the contrary. All grown-ups get scared, just like children.

6. Elizabeth Halsey – Bad Teacher

” I wish that I had gotten to know all of you better. But between four classes, and planning a wedding, my plate was full. Still, I know our students are in good hands. And even though I’ll never teach again professionally, I’ve realized that I don’t need a blackboard, or a classroom to set an example.”

7. Dewey Finn – School of Rock

“You don’t have to worry about me because I’m a hard-ass. And if a kid gets out of line, I got no problem smacking them in the head.”

8. Mark Thackeray – To Sir With Love

“Mark Thackeray: [entering classroom and seeing smoke] All you boys, out. Girls stay where you are. Out.

[closes door]

Mark Thackeray: I am sick of your foul language, your crude behavior and your sluttish manner. There are certain things a decent woman keeps private, and only a filthy slut would have done this and those who stood by and encouraged her are just as bad. I don’t care who’s responsible – you’re all to blame. Now, I am going to leave this room for five minutes by which time that disgusting object had better be removed and the windows opened to clear away the stench. If you must play these filthy games, do them in your homes, and not in my classroom!

9. Dr Joshua Larabee – Akeelah and the Bee

Dr Larabee asks Akeelah to read a famous quote:

Akeelah : [quoting Marianne Williamson] Our deepest fear is not that we are inadequate. Our deepest fear is that we are powerful beyond measure. We ask ourselves, Who am I to be brilliant, gorgeous, talented, fabulous? Actually, who are you not to be? We were born to make manifest the glory of God that is within us. And as we let our own light shine, we unconsciously give other people permission to do the same.Dr. Larabee : Does that mean anything to you?Akeelah : I don’t know.Dr. Larabee : It’s written in plain English. What does it mean?Akeelah : That I’m not supposed to be afraid?Dr. Larabee : Afraid of what?Akeelah : Afraid of… me?

10. Erwin Gruwell – Freedom Writers

“We’re all of us up against something. So you better make up your mind, because until you have the balls to look me straight in the eye and tell me this is all you deserve, I am not letting you fail. Even if that means coming to your house every night until you finish the work. I see who you are. Do you understand me? I can see you. And you are not failing.”

These are but just some memorable movie teachers. Who else do you think should be on the list?

October 21, 2023, is Teacher’s Professional Day in Barbados.