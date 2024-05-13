Silver Hill man gunned down outside his home Loop Barbados

·4 min read
Home
Local News
Silver Hill man gunned down outside his home Loop Barbados
The content originally appeared on: Barbados News
Breaking News

Silver Hill man gunned down outside his home

Water tender ablaze in St Helens fire

Inside the Sport: The BFA Executive, players and positions

Fire Fete set Ilaro Court ablaze with a spectacular show

UPDATE: Ninth road fatality from 8th fatal accident recorded

6.4 earthquake startles residents on Mexico-Guatemala border

Child Care Board hiring additional staff to aid children

Bounty Killer opens up about major surgery, recovery journey

Bassist, Musician, Band Founder Ricky Aimey has died

BRA issues statement on TAMIS system

Tuesday May 14

29°C
Barbados News

Police investigations ongoing

Loop News

1 hrs ago

NEWYou can now listen to Loop News articles!

Barbados’ latest shooting victim did not make it.

Though rushed to hospital by private motor car for medical treatment, 37-year-old Omar Laron Haynes was pronounced dead on arrival.

Police personnel from the Oistins Police Station responded to the scene of the reported shooting incident about 9:15 pm last night, Monday, May 13, 2024, at Green Hill Drive, Silver Hill, Christ Church.

The now deceased was outside his residence when a series of explosions were heard. Then the victim was discovered lying on the ground. He received several injuries about his body. 

Police investigators are ongoing.

Related Articles

Recent Articles

Barbados News

Student Revolving Loan Fund office closed this Friday, May 17

Barbados News

Silver Hill man gunned down outside his home

Barbados News

Women undergo peace, security endurance and mental dexterity challenge

See also

More From

Barbados News

Water tender ablaze in St Helens fire

Acting Chief Fire Officer at the scene

Sport

Inside the Sport: The BFA Executive, players and positions

The football electorate has selected nine of their peers to charter Barbados football for the next four years

Barbados News

Child Care Board to host trauma-informed care workshop

The workshop takes place next Wednesday, May 15, from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM at the 3Ws Pavilion, at The University of the West Indies, Cave Hill Campus.

Barbados News

Barbadian swim team wins big at RHAC swim championships

The Black Sails Swim team placed 11th out of 22 teams.