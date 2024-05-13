Silver Hill man gunned down outside his home Loop Barbados

Barbados’ latest shooting victim did not make it.

Though rushed to hospital by private motor car for medical treatment, 37-year-old Omar Laron Haynes was pronounced dead on arrival.

Police personnel from the Oistins Police Station responded to the scene of the reported shooting incident about 9:15 pm last night, Monday, May 13, 2024, at Green Hill Drive, Silver Hill, Christ Church.

The now deceased was outside his residence when a series of explosions were heard. Then the victim was discovered lying on the ground. He received several injuries about his body.

Police investigators are ongoing.