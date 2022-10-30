Significant drop in pig production Loop Barbados

Barbados needs to increase their production of domestic pigs if they are to satisfy the local and tourism market demand.

This was the plea of Barbados Agricultural Society (BAS) chief executive office James Paul during the organisation’s Annual General Assembly on Saturday at the Lloyd Erskine Sandiford Centre.

“There has been some improvements…however, absolute numbers to me include if we can satisfy the local demand for pork and outside of Barbados because we’re not only dealing with the local market but we’re also dealing with a tourism product. In that case, the number of sows that are in production, we need to actually increase our numbers.”

Paul, who has been BAS CEO for over a decade, revealved that last year’s production was “significantly less” in comparison to previous years.

“It is estimated that during 2008 about 46,000 fatteners were produced. In 2021, we were only producing 33,000 fatteners which is about 13,000 less than we were doing before, significantly less.”

“And production in May 2022 it was 12,586 fatteners. We are not going where we need to go. When you look, what has happened this year compared to last year we are not actually improving our production,” he added.