SIDS 4 Conference opens in Antigua with strong words Loop Barbados

The Antigua Cultural Foundation has set the tone for this year’s fourth International Conference on Small Island Developing States (SIDS4) with their poetic and profound words – “Mother Nature is coming to mourn her children.”

The group was the first to take the stage this morning, Monday, May 27, at the plenary session for SIDS4, being held at the American University in St John’s, Antigua.

Our journey towards development has been repeatedly disrupted by global crises

The lineup of speakers began with a recorded message from King Charles. “Your voices galvanise more urgent action,” he said to the room of representatives from small island developing states from around the world. The king called for bold and determined action for SIDS globally.

UN Secretary General, António Guterres called the meeting to order, and prime minister of Antigua and Barbuda, Gaston Browne was elected as the President of the conference.

“This is a crucial gathering at a time of unprecedented global challenges,” said Prime Minister Browne. “Our journey towards development has been repeatedly disrupted by global crises… This year has been the hottest in history in practically every corner of the globe…”

Browne issued a wakeup call and demanded that the global north take responsibility for climate change and adhere to their promises and uphold their pledges to climate vulnerable countries.

“The costs of inaction are high and growing,” he said.

World leaders, together with representatives from the private sector, civil society, academia and youth, have gathered at the four-day Conference (May 27-30) to tackle critical issues impacting the future of SIDS.

Under the theme “Charting the course toward resilient prosperity”, the conference will showcase new innovations and develop practical solutions to address critical SIDS-specific challenges driven by the climate emergency, spiraling debt and health crises.

The Conference will adopt The Antigua and Barbuda Agenda for SIDS (ABAS) – a Renewed Declaration for Resilient Prosperity, which sets out the sustainable development aspirations of small islands over the next 10 years and the support required from the international community to achieve them.

SIDS across the Pacific, Caribbean and Atlantic, Indian Ocean and South China Sea are home to approximately 65 million people. They manage 19.1 per cent of the world’s Exclusive Economic Zones and the resources they hold. Accounting for 14 per cent of the world’s coastlines, SIDS boast a high degree of biodiversity.

The people of SIDS have pioneered renewable energy solutions, championed sustainable tourism while spearheading conservation efforts and making major strides in developing ocean-based economies. Yet these small island nations remain a special case for sustainable development given their small size, remote location, narrow resource base and unique vulnerability to external shocks, including climate-induced disasters.

Written by: Daphne Ewing-Chow